UN has become a redundant entity, says Rabbani

‘It listens to tunes of Western, US imperialism’; world body is a silent spectator to Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said Friday that the United Nations had become a redundant entity, which only listened to the tunes of the Western and American imperialism.

He emphasised there was need to reassess the ground realities for a fresh and a comprehensive Kashmir policy with a focus on sensitising the world about human rights violations and the right of self-determination aspects of the issue.

“We have failed to sensitise the world about the real struggle of the Kashmiris as at present this issue is considered as a dispute between India and Pakistan without presenting a real picture of the movement,” he said.

Rabbani took exception to the United Nations inaction, saying the world body had become redundant, which only listened to the tunes of Western and American imperialism. The world community had become a silent spectator to the atrocities and human rights violations in the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

He was expressing these views while addressing the International Seminar on Kashmir co-organised by Young Parliamentarian Forum and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services.

Rabbani pointed out that rape had become a weapon of war in Indian-Held Kashmir and hundreds of Kashmiris had lost their eyesight due to use of pellet guns and there was graveyard-like in the West thereupon.

Senate chairman said that the keepers of the conscience of the world who talked about human and fundamental rights and kept on teaching what democracy was and what the right to self determination meant, remained silent spectators as the people of Kashmir continued to anguish, oppressed and suppressed by the Indian occupied forces.

“But this is not new. Western history is replete with events where it suits Western strategic interests a minor act of violence and violation of fundamental rights is taken care of but where it does not suit their interests like Kashmir, the heaven may fall but they would be in silence of graveyard. These are contradictions which have been coming on since 1947,” he noted.

The world, he lamented, remained salient spectator to the violence in Indian Held Kashmir by the occupied forces. In 1947 India took over the princely states of Hyderabad and Junagarh on the basis that these were the Hindu majority areas and had a geographical connectivity with India but in the case of Kashmir of which majority population was Muslim and the ruler was Hindu, the same principle did not apply.

Senate chairman said that UN only took interest in issues of those countries which contributed to the funding and ensured implementation on the resolutions related to them like in the case of Iraq and nothing was done on the issues like Kashmir.

He asserted, “We don’t have respect and need of the institution which cannot take care of our interests. The same is the case as far as the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) is concerned.” He said that Pakistan had always been on the forefront at risk of its security to support the Islamic countries whenever some issue arose there but majority of the Islamic countries focussed on their bilateral relations with India when Pakistan needed their support on Kashmir issue.

Rabbani said, “We should be true to our case and look into the ground realities while formulating the new Kashmir policy”. He suggested that Parliament should take a lead in highlighting the Kashmir cause and sensitise the world though a proactive outreach.

It was decided that both National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate chairman would highlight the issue with their counterparts in different countries, the Human Right Committee of both the Houses should take up the issue with the respective committees of parliaments in the world and same should be the case for Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament to sensitise the world about the violation of human rights and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris.

Rabbani observed that at present the Kashmir Committee comprised only the members of the National Assembly and suggested that for making a true committee of Parliament, the committee should have the representation from Senate as well.

He said that there was a need to make the world aware of the fact that there was similarity between the Kashmir and Palestine issue as India was trying to change the demographic profile of the Indian held Kashmir in a planned manner so as to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in Kashmir to win the case during some possibility of plebiscite in the occupied region.

Rabbani also proposed that the Kashmiri people should learn from the experiences of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and should ensure their participation at international conferences and forums to present their case and distribute the relevant literature to highlight the human rights violations in the occupied areas.

He called for initiating a signature campaign to sensitise the world about brutalities of the Indian occupied forces. He said the international media should also be sensitised along with the human rights organisations.

Rabbani contended that history stood witness to the fact that it was the resilience and struggle of the people who succeeded ultimately and same was true for the struggle of the Kashmiris.

0



0







UN has become a redundant entity, says Rabbani was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177427-UN-has-become-a-redundant-entity-says-Rabbani/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UN has become a redundant entity, says Rabbani" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177427-UN-has-become-a-redundant-entity-says-Rabbani.