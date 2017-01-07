ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC). In their separate messages to newly elected President of NPC Shakeel Anjum, Secretary General Imran Yaqoob Dhiloon, Senior Vice President Asif Bhatti, Finance Secretary Ishaq Chaudhary and members Governing Body the Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended their warmest felicitation on their success, said a press release issued here.

They said their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of journalist fraternity reposed in them. The speaker and deputy speaker were confident that the newly office bearers of NPC would work for welfare of journalist community and freedom of press. The speaker and deputy speaker said freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. They expressed the hope that under the new leadership the problems of journalists’ community would be resolved. They prayed for their success during their tenure.

