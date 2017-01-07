ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said the NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants.

“Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs285/ billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB,” he said while chairing a meeting to review progress of NAB here on Friday at the NAB headquarter.

The chairman NAB said the NAB is committed to eradicate corruption as corruption affects country just like a cancer and chalked out a very comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy. He said that NAB during the last 16 years received about 326694 complaints from individuals and private / public organisations. During this period NAB authorised 10992 complaint verification, 7303 inquiries, 3648 investigations, filed 2667 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent.

He said the NAB has become first chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption forum for collaborative efforts for eradication of corruption on the basis of best practices. NAB is role model for Saarc countries. “The NAB has signed MOU with China in order to eradicate corruption. Under this MOU, Pakistan and China will oversee and ensure transparency in Pakistan China Economic Corridor Projects,” he added.

