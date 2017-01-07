Says certain elements criticising Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A three-member delegation of British and European Union Parliaments held a meeting with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations, ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Britain on different matters, parliamentary affairs and the situation in the region, including Kashmir.

The interior minister said it was appreciable that issues related to the Islamic world and Kashmir were raised in the British Parliament. He said Pakistan gave innumerable sacrifices for maintaining regional and world peace but still certain elements were criticising Pakistan while completely ignoring historical and ground realities.

He said these elements included those who had flimsy information and act on the directions of others besides those who had their hands stained with the blood of oppressed and were the biggest hurdle in the path to regional peace.

The international community should not only listen to the viewpoint of Pakistan but also understand it in the right context, he added. He said Britain was one of the few countries where the viewpoint of Pakistan was heard and understood to a large extent. The support of British government in efforts to establish regional peace and strengthen institutions was appreciable, he added.

The delegation included Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban Hussain and member European Parliament Afzal Khan.

