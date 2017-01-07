LAHORE: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will inaugurate the first lecture series being launched by Saarc Law in memory of late Justice Nasim Hasan Shah. The chief justice of Sri Lanka Justice Sripavan and the chief justice of Bhutan Justice Tshering will be attending the event.

The Justice Nasim Hasan Shah Memorial Lecture on ‘poverty - an alarming violation of human rights’ is being held on January 28 in Karachi and the keynote speaker will be KK Venugopal, senior advocate of the Indian Supreme Court. On the same day a regional seminar will be held on ‘arbitration-successes and failures’.

Justice Nasim Hasan Shah was the patron of Saarc Law and held the offices of chief justice of Pakistan and president Saarc Law. He ensured that Saarc Law in its initial years received the requisite recognition and gave it the identity it enjoys today.

The current president of Saarc Law, Mehmood Mandviwalla said the association is now in its 25th year and is celebrating the anniversary with this event.

