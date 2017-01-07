WASHINGTON: The head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Friday that Washington abruptly rejecting the Iran nuclear deal could create “a crisis” and said he did not expect that approach under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

“To tear it up on the front end, in my opinion, is not going to happen,” US Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Instead, he said he expected strong enforcement of the international agreement, in which Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that ripping up the deal would create a crisis.

The comments by Corker came after US Secretary of State John Kerry warned the incoming Trump administration against scrapping the Iran nuclear deal, saying it has made the world safer by leaving Tehran technically unable to build a nuclear weapon.

