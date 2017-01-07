KIEV: Ukraine’s military on Friday denied a report claiming Russia may have hacked targeting software for its heavy artillery in a breach that could have helped Moscow track Kiev’s big guns.

The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike -- the same one that discovered the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the US election -- said in December it had evidence Russian hackers might have bolstered Moscow’s spying on Ukraine’s forces in the eastern war zone.

CrowdStrike said the malware was installed on software used to aim Ukraine’s D-30 howitzer guns that were the backbone of the government’s forces fighting Russian-backed insurgents for 31 months.

The conflict has claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 people and was one of the main factors why Moscow’s relations with the West are at a post-Cold War low.

Ukraine’s defence ministry blasted the claims and rejected any allegations that it led to a majority of its howitzers being destroyed during the conflict.

It stressed that “artillery losses were many times smaller and not caused by the reason” given by CrowdStrike.

Ukraine’s rebuttal came a day after high-profile US Senate hearings in which the heads of three intelligence agencies all pointed the blame at Russia’s most senior officials for hacking into the Democratic National Committee during the presidential campaign.

Democrat Hillary Clinton said the leaked information was one of the reasons for which she lost to Donald Trump -- the president-elect who has publicly praised Russian leader President Vladimir Putin.

Fears of Russia also trying to influence upcoming European elections have put a new focus on cybersecurity firms. But Ukraine was adamant that CrowdStrike was wrong on this occasion.

“The spread of false information leads to a heightening of social tensions and undermines people’s trust in Ukraine’s armed forces,” the defence ministry said.

0



0







Ukraine’s mly denies Russian hack attack was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177398-Ukraines-mly-denies-Russian-hack-attack/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ukraine’s mly denies Russian hack attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177398-Ukraines-mly-denies-Russian-hack-attack.