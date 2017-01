DHAKA: Bangladeshi police shot dead an extremist accused of being one of the masterminds of last year’s deadly siege at a cafe during a pre-dawn raid in Dhaka on Friday.

The bodies of Nurul Islam Marzan and another man said to have been behind the murder of a Japanese national in 2015 were found after officers raided a property in the capital’s Rayer Bazar neighbourhood, police said.

