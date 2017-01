KARACHI: The National Women Gymnastics Championship is starting on Saturday (today) here at Sindh Sports Board Complex in Nazimabad.

Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) is organising this tournament.

All affiliated units of PGF will participate in the event. The women gymnastics teams of Punjab, KP, Sindh, Army, Railways and Police will be seen in action.

