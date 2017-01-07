KARACHI: Left-handed Farhan Mehboob stunned another higher-ranked opponent, Leo Au of Hong Kong, to win President Cup International Squash Championship in Islamabad on Friday.

Ranked 66th in the international circuit, 35 places lower than his opponent, Farhan put up an impressive show against top seed Au in the first two sets winning them 11-4, 11-4.

Au bounced back and won the next two sets 11-8 and 12-10. But in the decisive fifth set, Farhan showed impressive skills to beat Au 11-3.

The title triumph in $25,000 tournament will add 450 points to Farhan’s tally in international circuit.

0



0







Giant-killer Farhan Mehboob clinches President Cup was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177374-Giant-killer-Farhan-Mehboob-clinches-President-Cup/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Giant-killer Farhan Mehboob clinches President Cup" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177374-Giant-killer-Farhan-Mehboob-clinches-President-Cup.