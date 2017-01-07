-
Pakistan women team named for World Cup Qualifier
January 07, 2017
KARACHI: Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan has approved the 14-member women’s team and two standbys picked up by the Women’s National Selection Committee for the World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Sri Lanka.
Women’s National Selection Committee comprising Farrukh Zaman and Urooj Mumtaz Khan picked the team.
Although criticised for recent below par showings by her team, Sana Mir has been retained as the captain. Bismah Maroof will be the vice captain during the qualifier, which will run from February 7 to 21.
The women’s team is training in Karachi.
Squad: Sana Mir (captain), Bismah Maroof (vice captain), Javeria Wadood, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Bibi, Syeda Nain Abidi, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwar, Maham Tariq. Standbys are Rabiya Shah and Natalia Pervaiz.