DHAKA: Bangladesh omitted fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman on Friday from a 15-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand, with selectors keen not to overburden him after a lengthy absence through injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned as captain after recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up during the first One-day International (ODI) in Christchurch on December 26.

Paceman Taskin Ahmed, a regular member of the limited-overs side but who was yet to play a Test, was also included in the squad.

The second Test will be held in Christchurch from January 20-24.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudulah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Subashis Roy.

