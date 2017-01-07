WELLINGTON: Double Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond proved his cycling credentials on Friday by finishing third in the men’s time trial at New Zealand’s national road championships.

The 30-year-old Bond was unbeaten in the men’s pair for eight years and clinched two Olympic titles with Eric Murray but decided to take a year off from rowing in 2017 and had hinted he may try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games in cycling.

“I came here to learn really,” Bond said after he finished third behind professional Jack Bauer and second placed Jason Christie in the 40km event around Napier.

“I was hoping to do a little better to be honest but I am new to all of this.

“That took more out of me than I expected, so now I need to recover for the road race on Sunday.

“Bond, who fell off his bike during training and also suffered a bout of gastroenteritis before the championships, had previously raced in multi-stage cycling races, including the Tour of Southland last November.

0



0







Lake is not enough as Bond claims time-trial bronze was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177369-Lake-is-not-enough-as-Bond-claims-time-trial-bronze/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lake is not enough as Bond claims time-trial bronze" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177369-Lake-is-not-enough-as-Bond-claims-time-trial-bronze.