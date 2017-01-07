BRISBANE: Alize Cornet reached her biggest final in over two years after an “exhausted” Garbine Muguruza withdrew from their semi-final of the Brisbane International on Friday.

The unseeded Frenchwoman was leading her Spanish opponent 4-1 in the first set when Muguruza decided she couldn’t continue.

Although the official reason was a right thigh injury, the fourth seeded Spaniard, who had spent over seven hours on court in her first three rounds, conceded later that she was physically spent.

“I just felt, like, a little bit exhausted on the court, and I have been dealing, you know, with tiredness and issues with all these hard matches I have been playing, and today I was far from 100 percent,” she said.

Cornet will now play third seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in the final, the first time the 26-year-old from Nice has reached the decider of a Premier Level tournament since she lost to Venus Williams in Dubai in 2014, after having beaten Serena in the semi-finals.

0



0







Cornet to play Pliskova in Brisbane final was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177367-Cornet-to-play-Pliskova-in-Brisbane-final/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cornet to play Pliskova in Brisbane final" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177367-Cornet-to-play-Pliskova-in-Brisbane-final.