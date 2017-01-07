Afridi against frequent changes in the team

KARACHI: Throwing weight behind Pakistan cricket team, national team’s former skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday warned that changes in the side in every series would not produce the desired results.

“Our team is not bad. This team will have to be developed. If in every series we make changes I don’t think the desired performance will be achieved,” Afridi said here at a special gathering organised by Jang Group of Companies here on Friday. “We will have to give confidence to the players,” he said.

Pakistan’s pathetic performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia has not surprised Afridi. “I am not surprised that Pakistan played like this. If you play your domestic cricket on such pitches, you can win in Dubai and Abu Dhabi but not in Australia and New Zealand,” the all-rounder pointed out.

However, he is not disappointed with the available talent. “I think the things will improve. Players are coming. But it is not the kind of talent which would come in the past. It is all about approach. Our players are content with competitions among themselves. They should aim to surpass world-class players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers,” he said.

He hoped that Pakistan would produce better performance against Australia in the One-day series.

“I hope Pakistan will click in One-dayers,” the former captain added.

When asked about the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, Afridi said there must be strong people in the PCB who could press the issue in the meetings of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“You need to have strong people who could properly press the matter in the ICC meetings. If there is no one in the PCB who could speak at such forums then who will visit Pakistan?” he added.

He said that the law and order had improved a great deal. “When Pakistan toured India and Sri Lanka in tough conditions, they can also come to Pakistan,” he said.

To a query, Afridi said that Pakistan need all-rounders to perform in limited overs cricket. “I think after Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood Pakistan has not produced any all-rounder. There is a need to develop all-rounders,” said Afridi, who began his career in 1996.

About his own retirement from T20 cricket, Afridi said he could not quit the format because he was under immense pressure from his family. “When I was coming from the T20 World Cup I did not intend that I will make a comeback to international cricket. I was under pressure from family and friends who said I had retired from Test and One-day cricket on my own and I would have to retire from T20 cricket with their consent. I could not finish my career the way I wanted to. I talked to Inzamam-ul-Haq to give me his plan so that I could decide. He asked what my plan was. I told him that he is the chief selector and he should decide. I told him to bring in youngsters. I told him that there was no series of Pakistan after Dubai and Abu Dhabi and I wanted to play my last match there and wave my bat to the fans and say good bye,” Afridi recalled.

“He told me to talk to Najam Sethi. I called him but Najam did not like the idea and told me that they had a special plan for me. Then Inzi told me to meet Sethi. I did not then get time for meeting with him,” Afridi said.

He added that he was happy with his achievements and he did not need any farewell game.

About Abdul Razzaq, he said that he was his colleague and a fine all-rounder. “But in cricket when you get out of touch you need to get yourself motivated and go to the domestic cricket to regain form,” said Afridi, who cemented his place in the team as a leg-spinning all-rounder.

About ignoring Kamran Akmal, Afridi said, “This is a problem with our people. The people were saying that Kamran had dropped so many catches in a series. If a player is good you should praise him. The current team is good enough and will click,” he said.

