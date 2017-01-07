SYDNEY: Australia opening batsman Matt Renshaw has been withdrawn from the remainder of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) due to concussion, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

Renshaw was struck twice on the helmet, once while batting on day one and then while fielding at short leg on day three, when he was taken from the field.

“Matthew Renshaw was struck on the helmet fielding close-in on Thursday afternoon and came off complaining of a headache,” team doctor Peter Brukner said in a statement.

“He rested in the dressing room and then, when we returned to the hotel, we performed concussion tests and his cognitive, balance, co-ordination and reaction times were all within normal limits.

“However, on Friday morning he was still symptomatic and so we have taken the decision to withdraw him from the match as he is suffering from concussion.

“We will continue to monitor him over the coming days and work with him to produce a gradual return to play.” Australia will have to bat with 10 men in their second innings.

