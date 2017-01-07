KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Basit Ali has been restored as the head of junior selection committee and the coach of the women team, a highly reliable source told ‘The News’ on Friday.

A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said earlier that Basit was likely to be restored as the head of junior selection committee.

The PCB source said that the final decision would be made on Monday. The PCB source added that Basit would not be given the women’s team assignment again.

Basit’s issue was discussed on Friday at a meeting of the top brass of the PCB at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. Those present in the meeting included chairman Shaharyar Khan, chairman PCB executive committee Najam Sethi and chairman PCB cricket committee Shakeel Sheikh.

A few other names also came under discussion for various jobs.

The PCB had sacked Basit a few days ago as junior chief selector and Pakistan women team coach after he allegedly slapped former international Mehmood Hamid during a game of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium.

0



0







‘Basit restored as chief selector, coach’ was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177361-Basit-restored-as-chief-selector-coach/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Basit restored as chief selector, coach’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177361-Basit-restored-as-chief-selector-coach.