DIR: The second Lowari Snow Jeep Rally would be held tomorrow in the scenic and snow-covered Lowari Top.

The jeepers across the country have reached Dir to take part in the rally. The Pakistan State Oil is sponsoring the event being organised by the Pak Army and the district government in Upper Dir.More than 50 jeepers of five different clubs from Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other areas are taking part in the competition.

Local drivers have also been invited to take part in the jeep rally aimed at promoting the soft image of the province. It is the second edition of the snow jeep rally in 2016. The Lowari Top is considered one of the most vulnerable and dangerous route in the world, which is close to traffic for five to six months every year due to heavy snowfall. Deputy Commissioner, Dir, Muhammad Usman Mehsud and a large number of people at Akhgram, Warai, Darora, Bibyawar, Chukiatan and Dir town welcomed the guests and shower flowers on the participants of the rally.

0



0







Snow jeep rally to start from tomorrow was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177357-Snow-jeep-rally-to-start-from-tomorrow/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Snow jeep rally to start from tomorrow" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177357-Snow-jeep-rally-to-start-from-tomorrow.