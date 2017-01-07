BATKHELA: The Malakand Levies on Friday recovered 195 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle and arrested two alleged drug peddlers.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that acting on information about a drug smuggling bid, the Levies men established a checkpoint on Malakand road and started searching vehicles.

He said that the Levies personnel signaled a vehicle (FSG-2445) to stop, adding they recovered 195 kg of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The official said the Levies personnel arrested two drug peddlers including the drive Muhammad Yousaf and conductor Israel. He believed that the hashish was being smuggled to the port city of Karachi.

