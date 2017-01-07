PESHAWAR: A week-long awareness campaign about cleanliness concluded here on Thursday with an award distribution ceremony and a subsequent walk on the campus of the University of Peshawar.

The ceremony and walk were jointly arranged by the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Peshawar University Teachers Association.Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Inayatullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was also addressed by WSSP Chief Executive Khanzeb, General Manager (Operations) Ali Khan, PUTA President Jamil Chitrali and others. Speaking on the occasion, Inayatullah Khan said the provincial government had decided to introduce the model of converting solid waste into energy source.

He said that a lot of progress had been made in this regard. Inayatullah said that several international companies have shown interest in the project.“They have approached the provincial government and a final decision to this effect would be taken soon,” he added.

