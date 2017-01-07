Student had sacrificed his life to save fellows in Hangu

HANGU: The third death anniversary of Aitzaz Hassan, a grade-9 student who had foiled a suicide attack on his school, went unnoticed on Friday as no function was organised at the government or local level to remember the young hero.

Aitzaz Hassan had sacrificed his life to save hundreds of other lives by preventing a suicide attack on his school in his village, Ibrahimzai, in Hangu district on January 6, 2014. The family of the martyred student also didn’t arrange any event on his death anniversary as a mark of protest against the federal and provincial governments for failing to honour their commitments made with it. Talking to The News, Mujahid Ali Bangash, the father of Aitzaz Hassan, said his son laid down his life and saved the lives of around 400 students.

He said the federal and provincial governments had made pledges with the family, but none was honoured. He said the government had announced to name the Government High School in Ibrahimzai village after Aitzaz Hassan but the decision could not be implemented even after the passage of three years. “It’s unfortunate that the rulers have forgotten this hero of the nation,” lamented Mujahid Bangash.

Aitzaz Hassan embraced martyrdom while averting a suicide attack on his school on January 6, 2014. He had grabbed the suicide bomber who was trying to enter the school to carry out the attack. The bomber blew up and he was killed along with Aitzaz Hassan.

The government had later decorated Aitzaz Hassan with the gallantry award, Tamgha-e-Shujaat. Other awards were also conferred on him for his bravery. An Urdu movie has also been made on his life.

0



0







Aitzaz third death anniversary goes unnoticed was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177352-Aitzaz-third-death-anniversary-goes-unnoticed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Aitzaz third death anniversary goes unnoticed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177352-Aitzaz-third-death-anniversary-goes-unnoticed.