PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Friday urged Islamabad to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and do away with the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) that he termed a black law.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Sirajul Haq said that people of the tribal areas were in favour of the merger with the KP. He said the black law of FCR had snatched all the basic rights from people of the tribal areas.

“People of the Fata are true patriots who have always rendered sacrifices for the country. They should be given their due rights and should be brought on a par with the rest of the country. The federal government should immediately remove the hurdles in mainstreaming Fata,” said the JI chief.

He added that his party took up the issue of the rights of the province with the federal government on a number of occasions. “We took up the issue of the alternative route of CPEC from Gilgit to Chitral and then Malakand that has been approved,” said Senator Sirajul Haq.

The JI chief said that the federal government should provide all the relevant documents in the Panama Leaks case, instead of using delaying tactics, as it would create more problems for the rulers.

He criticised the plea bargain policy of the National Accountability Bureau and said the JI had been opposing it since long. The JI chief said the plea bargain should end and those involved in looting the public money should be given an exemplary punishment.

“Who has given the NAB the authority to give a clean chit to the looters by depositing a small amount as plea bargain? We are against the policy and believe that those looting money must be dealt with strictly,” said the JI chief.

He suggested that the appointment of the NAB chairman should be done by the chief justices of the Supreme Court and all the four provincial high courts instead of the prime minister and opposition leader as the authority has to go after these politicians who have looted public money while in power.

