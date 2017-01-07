PESHAWAR: Lieutenant-Colonel (r) Javed Ahmed passed away here at the age of 74. The family sources said the retired army officer, who served the institution in various capacities, had grown physically weak of late. He breathed his last on Tuesday (January 3).

The funeral procession was taken out from the family residence, located at 44-F Army Officer Colony, Swati Gate, in Peshawar Cantonment. He was laid to rest at the Army Graveyard.

A large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers attended the last funeral rites of the deceased, who hailed from the Durrani family of Peshawar. The Rasm-e-Qul was offered after the magrib prayers on Thursday.

The deceased is survived by a widow, Shirin Javed, son, Suleman Javed, daughter-in-law, Saima Suleman, daughter, Palwasha Owais, and son-in-law, Owais Mufti.

