MANSEHRA: The government contractors on Friday threatened to launch an agitation against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government if it didn’t release Rs2.6 billion for reconstruction of 150 schools destroyed in devastating earthquake in 2005.

“We have suspended reconstruction of all 150 schools in the district after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government didn’t release the funds,” Arshad Khan, the president of Government Contractors Association, Mansehra, told reporters.

He said that the federal government had released funds to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the reconstruction of 150 schools in Mansehra, 30 each in Abbottabad and Battagram after Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority didn’t include those schools in its reconstruction strategy.He said reconstruction contracts were awarded to over 210 contractors in three districts in June this year and they started reconstruction but later on left those schools incomplete.

