MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Khanzada Khan on Friday demanded the provincial government to remove the errors found in the computerised land record service delivery office.

“People face a lot of problems when they visit the computer centre of land records,” he said while talking to the media.

Khanzada Khan said the new computerised system of land records is proving to be counterproductive as this system shows a 10-marla house as six-marla and five-acre land is shown as three acres.

He said the errors in the land record were creating confusion and differences among landowners. He added that the provincial government computerised the land record to facilitate the masses, but the people visiting the record service centre faced a host of problems.

“A person had to go through a lot of mental agony to get ‘fard’ of his land (a copy of the land record),” he added. Khanzada Khan said that there were no arrangements in place to facilitate the women and elderly people visiting the office. He demanded the government to establish a separate counter for women and aged people and also increase the numbers of tokens issued at the centre daily.

