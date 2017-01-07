PESHAWAR: A man has approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek the government’s help to secure the release of his son who was arrested in Saudi Arabia on the charges of possessing narcotics.

Mehir Muhammad, 70, hailing from Swabi district, told The News that a visa agent Shaukat Ali sent his son Nisar Rehman to Saudi Arabia, but gave him a box of sweets in which narcotics were hidden.

Narrating his family’s ordeal, he said the agent deceived his son and handed him the packet of sweets that contained Ice, a new form of narcotics. “My son was a labourer and the agent offered him visa on easy conditions to deceive him,” he added.

He explained that Shaukat Ali and his friend Zardost Khan arranged visa for his son on the condition that he would pay back the money in easy installments. “Being a poor man my son readily accepted the offer and the agent arranged the visa and passport for him,” he argued.

“Shaukat Ali and Zardost Khan took my son to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad and handed over the box of sweets to him and the contact number of a man who was to receive the packet,” the elderly man claimed.

He maintained that the agent and his friend got his son’s luggage cleared at the airport in Islamabad and his son boarded the flight to Saudi Arabia. He said his son was arrested at the airport in Riyadh on November 4, 2016.

He said three persons were arrested when his son called the man who was supposed to receive the box of sweets when they showed up to collect the packet. He claimed his son was a poor man and was trapped by the drug traffickers.

He urged the government to take up the issue with the Saudi authorities as his son was innocent. He feared his son could face death penalty as the Saudi authorities beheaded drug traffickers.

0



0







Man seeks govt help to secure son’s release in Saudi Arabia was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177347-Man-seeks-govt-help-to-secure-sons-release-in-Saudi-Arabia/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man seeks govt help to secure son’s release in Saudi Arabia" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177347-Man-seeks-govt-help-to-secure-sons-release-in-Saudi-Arabia.