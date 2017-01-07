PESHAWAR: A large number of senior and junior police officials visited mosques all over the city before the Friday prayers to address the worshippers and create awareness among them about usury and the menace of aerial firing.

The capital city police started awareness campaign against usury and aerial firing throughout the provincial capital in recent weeks. A number of people have been arrested under the relevant laws. However, both the practices are still going on.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Sajjad Khan said the officers of the capital city police have contacted local elders and held meetings with them to create awareness among them about the menace of usury, aerial firing and other social evils.

“The campaign will continue in the coming weeks. People should approach the police in case of any complaint,” he said. He added the campaign would be successful if the elders and the elected representatives cooperated with the cops and helped created awareness among the people.

Sajjad Khan maintained that meetings were being held with the local elders to seek their help in bring an end to usury and aerial firing in Peshawar.

“The people should approach the police in case of any complaint against illegal money-lenders. The police will take action against them” DSP City Syed Attiq Shah told worshippers at a mosque in Kabuli Gate locality.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Shahzada Kokab Farooq said the sub-divisional officers and station house officers of the capital city police visited mosques on Friday and talked to the public against usury and other social evils. The officers distributed pamphlets and pasted posters at different public places to create awareness among the people.

