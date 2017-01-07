PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) is making efforts to increase hydel power generation to overcome energy crisis.

The PEDO Board of Directors held its 16th meeting with its Chairman Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed in the chair, said a press release. Secretary Energy & Power Naeem Khan, Secretary Finance Ali Raza Bhutta, Additional Secretary Home Attaur Rehman, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Chief Anwarul Yousafzai, Senator Nauman Wazir, PEDO CEO Akbar Ayub Khan and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that with the participation of private sector, seven hydropower projects having 668 megawatts generation capacity would be launched during this year. PEDO’s board examined the progress of work on ongoing power projects. The meeting was informed that private sector was making investment in power sector. The participants were informed that 356 mini-micro hydel stations of 35 megawatts capacity were being constructed in underdeveloped areas in the province.

PEDO efforts for hydel power generation underlined was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177345-PEDO-efforts-for-hydel-power-generation-underlined/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PEDO efforts for hydel power generation underlined" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177345-PEDO-efforts-for-hydel-power-generation-underlined.