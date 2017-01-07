PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao has reaffirmed his stance on the integration of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said it is the only way to bring an end to the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedkhel area here, he maintained that the merger would make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the second largest province of the federation. Aftab Sherpao said though the people of Fata rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country, they remained deprived of development.

He urged the federal government to give rights to the smaller federating units as it would help strengthen the federation. “The Pakhtuns should be given control of the natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he urged.

Hundreds of people, including nazims and councillors, announced joining the QWP on the occasion.He asked the federal government to pay back the arrears of the net hydel profit to the province. Aftab Sherpao said the delay in providing the net hydel profits arrears would deepens the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns.

He expressed concern at the thaw in relations between Kabul and Islamabad and said that enemies of Pakistan wanted to isolate the country in the region. However, he expressed the hope Pakistan and Afghanistan would join hands to meet the challenges being faced by the two countries.Aftab Sherpao said his party would strive for the rights of Pakhtuns and hoped it would emerge victorious in the next general election in the province.

