DC admonished for delay in payment to graveyard

The Lahore High Court on Friday admonished the deputy commissioner for causing unexplained delay in payment to Miani Sahib graveyard committee for acquisition of the graveyard’s land for metro bus service project.

As hearing stared, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman sought more time for payment of amount. This made the judge infuriated, and Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi warned the DC to ensure the payment; otherwise, accounts of the district government could be frozen. The judge also directed the deputy commissioner to apprise the court of the policy, if any, on advance booking of the graveyard’s land for graves.

The judge directed the officer to ensure audit of the graveyard committee. Meanwhile, a division bench suspended an order of the single bench wherein Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) was directed to pay a sum of Rs22 million as rent to Miani Sahib graveyard committee for using the graveyard’s land since 1986.

The Lesco had filed an intra court appeal challenging the order passed by Justice Qureshi. Lesco’s counsel told the division bench that a Wapda store in question was not built on the graveyard’s land. He said it was never established that the store was built on the graveyard’s land. The division bench suspended the impugned order and issued notice to the parties concerned.

child labour: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on children house maids and servants, and enforcement of law against violence on them in homes.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, a local citizen, filed the petition and submitted that the law did not allow child labour or keeping them at homes as servants or maids. He said the education of the children was the responsibility of the State. But unfortunately, despite clear ban on child labour in the country, children are kept as servants at homes, he said. He said many children were subjected to sexual assault. He pleaded the court to order the government to put a ban on keeping children as house servants and maids, and enforce the relevant law to prevent violence on them in houses.

Confiscation: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday issued orders to confiscate salary of an Islampura Sub-Inspector and three constables until further orders for not complying with the court orders. The court has directed Lahore CCPO to implement the court orders. As per case details, Sub-Inspector Mukhtar, and Constables Shahdat, Akmal and Arif of Islampura Police Station were summoned by the court to record their statements as prosecution witness. However, they did not bother to comply with the court orders.

Previously, the court had issued show-cause notices against them but they did not submit their explanation. Their continuous non-compliance forced the judge to confiscate salaries of the police officials until further orders.

