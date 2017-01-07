Five more cities included in Safe City Project

LAHORE

The Punjab government Friday expanded the scope of the Safe City Project to five cities of the province under the development scheme “Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) at the cost of Rs39.852 billion.

The approval was given in the 44th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 chaired by Punjab Planning & Development Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

“The Punjab government is committed to protect the lives of people by ensuring maintenance of law and order in the province”, he said, adding that five more cities, including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur under the Safe City Project.

In these cities, office buildings of Safe City Project would be constructed and security cameras along with allied specialties would also be installed on the roads. The scheme was principally approved by the PDWP, he added.

The Punjab Development Forum also granted approval of seven development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs24 billion.

The approved development schemes included: Rehabilitation/widening of 10’-12’ and construction of 12’ wide roads under “Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV at the cost of Rs6.94 billion, rehabilitation of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV in Punjab Highways Department, North Zone). (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs8.1 billion, construction of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV in Punjab Highways Department, North Zone). (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs990.030 million, provision of missing specialties for upgradation of DHQ hospitals (AIMH & GSBH Sialkot) to teaching hospitals, (Part-I) at the cost of Rs3.9 billion, provision of missing facilities for upgradation of DHQ hospital, DG Khan into teaching hospital. (Revised) at the cost of Rs3.634.199 million, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage system, PCC and allied facilities in Jallo More, Batapur and adjoining abadies in Lahore at the cost of Rs500 million and consultancy services for major programme management support project, Stage-I (PC-II) at the cost of Rs25.322 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Najam Ahmad Shah, P&D Board member ID Dr Abid Bodla, member PPP Agha Waqar Javed, member education Khalid Sultan, member energy Sadaqat Hussain, member health Dr Shabana Haider, member PSD Mukhtar Naul, Joint Chief Economist Dr Amanullah, DGM&E Dr Sajjad Mubin, Director PERI Dr Mumtaz and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

cotton: The Punjab Agriculture Department has banned cultivation of cotton crop before April 15 by imposing Section 144.

The provincial government will ensure cotton harvest only at right time and farmers have been cautioned that the early cultivated cotton crop would be destroyed under Section 144 besides initiating legal action against the violators.

According to an official of Agriculture Department, this extreme step has been taken to guide farmers about good agriculture practices.

It is highly desirable that cotton must not be planted before mid-April as early sown plants always attract onslaught of sucking pest, the official added.

