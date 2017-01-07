Police recover girl, boy sold by father for Rs50,000

LAHORE

A 16-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother, who had gone missing from Nawab Town area a year back, have been recovered. The girl, Saba Aslam and her brother Nadim Aslam had been sold by their father for Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy, who was kidnapped in the Bhatti Gate area, was recovered here on Friday. Victim Allah Rakha was recovered from Bird Market, Bhatti Gate.

Man found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Qila Gujjar Singh police area on Friday.

Some passersby spotted his body lying in Royal Park and informed police. Police suspected that the man, yet to be identified, might have died of cold weather. The body has been removed to morgue.

Drive: The operation against violations by dumper trucks to control increasing rate of accidents is underway on the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

About 8,218 dumper trucks have been checked throughout the province during the special campaign launched last month by the DIG Traffic, Punjab, on the directions of IGP Punjab. About 3,804 dumper trucks have been challaned and 81 poorly maintained trucks stopped from functioning.

Cases were also registered against 22 truck owners.

It was also observed in the campaign that about 60 percent of the trucks operating in Punjab were actually registered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During checking, the owners of dumper trucks are advised to keep the fitness and documentation of the vehicles well-maintained, and only allow license holder and experienced drivers to drive their vehicles, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the owners.

A campaign against oil tankers and trailers is also going on, in which 13549 oil tankers and trailers have been challaned in Punjab and warnings have been issued to the vehicles repeatedly violating the traffic rules.

dies: The death toll in Wahdat Colony cylinder blasts rose to six with the death of another man in Jinnah Hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rameez. He was injured in the blasts of cylinders and admitted to Jinnah Hospital where he expired. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Sanitation: In a bid to create awareness among the citizens about not littering roads, Albayrak launched an awareness campaign “Choti Si Zimmadari”.

In the first such activity, a special cleanup operation was carried out in Manawan on Friday.

The communication team of Albayrak distributed awareness literature among the locals.

UC Chairman Ch Khalid, Vice-Chairman Abid Hussin and other local representatives also joined the activity which concluded with the awareness walk.

The weekly drive will be arranged in different areas of Lahore.

The campaign will mainly focuses main roads.

penalised: Lahore Development Authority Additional Director General (HQ) Ms Samia Saleem has imposed major penalty of compulsory retirement on a a staff officer, Ghulam Shabbir.

He was penalised after charges of trying to usurp a plot at Sabazazar Scheme in connivance with land mafia were proved against him in an inquiry.

