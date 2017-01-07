Will MQM-London get relief?

The MQM-London is in search of a ‘breakthrough’ with the powerful establishment, but finding it difficult, as there seems no sign of flexibility in the post-August-22 policy yet.

In what appears to be a bid to make a comeback, seek pardon for its August-22 conduct, the MQM-London decided to hold ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ rally on January 21. Despite the change in establishment, the policy remains the same as far as ‘Karachi targeted action’, is concerned. So, what is the way out left for the MQM-London and the party founder, under the circumstance?

How much the MQM-London and Altaf Hussain are responsible for the present state-of-affairs in the party, and what has been the role of the establishment in handling the MQM and its politics, which resulted in the current situation in the urban politics in Sindh.

For all practical purposes, minus-Altaf formula has now been fully enforced and the party made the job easier for them because of some live addresses of the MQM Quaid. It first resulted in a ban on his live address, followed by all kinds of addresses on TV channels for his anti-military establishment speeches before the politically-fatal speech on August 22, followed by anti-Pakistan slogans.

He did regret what he had said but this time the establishment refused to accept the apology and it followed by closing down of its headquarters, Nine-Zero, offices at Khursheed Memorial Hall and any kind of political activities at Jinnah ground.

On August 23, the MQM-Pakistan, led by Dr Farooq Sattar and others, distanced itself from London and Altaf Hussain and announced that the party would now be run from Pakistan. The MQM-London accepted this position and allowed the party to be run from the country.

However, the pressure continues to mount on the MQM, which later resulted in two anti-Altaf resolutions in the National Assembly and Sindh Assembly, demanding his trial. This move led to the break-up in the party.

Later, London sacked MQM-Pakistan and vice-versa, which followed by the MQM-Pakistan changing basic structure of the party and London announcing a new Rabita Committee Pakistan. The new committee includes some former progressive leaders like Dr Hasan Zafar Arif, Momin Khan Momin, Sathi Ishaq and a veteran MQM MNA Kanwar Khalid Yunus and Amjadullah, who had joined the MQM after leaving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The split increased confusion among the MQM voters and supporters. While most of them still respect Altaf Hussain for giving Muhajirs an identity, they also agreed with the position taken by Dr Farooq Sattar under the current circumstances.

But, the MQM-London is now seriously feeling political isolation and wants to make a comeback, as year 2017 is an electioneering year. They knew that unlike in the previous operations, they are facing double isolation. Neither the establishment is ready to show flexibility nor any mainstream political party ready to meet their leaders.

With general elections not far away, the MQM-London knows that unless they get relief and registration in the Election Commission, they have no chance to contest the next polls. Under the circumstances, it would also be difficult for them to put up any independent candidate.

They are also facing a dilemma, that in case they appeal for a boycott, it may not be as effective today as it could have been in the past. And secondly, in this way, the urban Sindh mandate would be divided. So, they are in a fix.

Out of two of splinter groups, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), led by former city nazim, Mustafa Kamal, and Anis Qaimkhani, has already disassociated itself from the MQM’s ideology and Altaf Hussain.

The real problem for MQM-London is not PSP but the MQM-Pakistan, as it has not only kept the same name but also avoid using any abusive language against the founder leader.

The two splinter factions held successful public meetings in Karachi and Hyderabad and would be holding the second round in the last week of January.

While the MQM-London still claims that majority of the MQM legislatures, elected councillors, chairmen and deputy chairmen are with it and that they could submit their resignations whenever they would be asked, only few had publicly tendered the same and the figure is quite disappointing for it.

Thus, the purpose of January-21 rally is to demonstrate its show of strength and to dilute the position of MQM-Pakistan as well as the PSP. But, on Monday, when the party tried to hold a press conference in Islamabad, the local administration refused permission. Party convener Nadeem Nusrat blamed Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for it.The move clearly showed the mood of the establishment and whether official or unofficial, there is a ban on all activities of MQM-London. Its post-August-22 Rabita Committee comprising mostly newcomers (though veteran in politics) are in jail. Some more arrest had been made in the last few days.

While Nusrat had announced that the MQM-London had resumed its political activities and declared that its leader would address the rally in Karachi on January 21, there are little chances that they would be granted any such permission.

The MQM-London in the last four months had tried through various means for any possible breakthrough with the establishment, but without any success. Some of its local leaders and sympathizers have contacted the establishment but without getting any positive response.

If the year 2016 was the worst for any single political party, it is Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which within a year had been divided into three main factions and all three are finding it difficult to emerge as the sole representatives of Muhajirs, making the political scenario of urban Sindh very interesting in 2017. Let’s have a look at the party’s past, present and future, and where it stands today.

If it gets permission, it would give a much clear picture about its position and that how much cases and serious allegations of RAW connection against its founder Altaf Hussain had actually affected its popular base.

The establishment, federal government and Sindh government are still undecided about the fate of MQM-London and its founder, Altaf Hussain. Except for the ban on TV channels for airing MQM leader’s address or even airing his statement, there is no official legal bar on him.

While there are hundreds of cases pending against MQM leadership, its sector and unit in-charges particularly in the post-May-12, 2007, the most high profile cases which have now matured include the murder case of Dr Imran Farooq, who was killed in London in 2010, Baldia factory fire, in which 259 labourers were burnt alive and May 12 incident. Uncertainty still prevails about the future political scenario of Karachi and Hyderabad, but as situation stands today, it looks like a ‘divided house’.

—The writer is the senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang.

