LAHORE

The Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) is concerned on the reported fact of 66 percent of health budget of Punjab being spent on administrative expenditures while a bigger part of the remaining 34 percent goes into corruption, Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA Centre, said in a press statement issued here on Friday.

“No government is concerned about health and education to be kept on its priority list,” he said.

