LAHORE

The Punjab government on Friday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of the following officers.

OSD Muhammad Ramazan has been posted as additional commissioner, Bahawalpur, OSD Quratul Ain Fatima as assistant chief, Barani Area, Rawalpindi.

Section Officer Obaidullah Khan has been posted as SO, Local Government and Community Development Department. SO Mehmood Ahmad has been transferred from Local government Department and posted as SO, Specialised Medical Education. The services of Haider Khan have been given to CM's Office for posting. Sialkot Sub-Registrar Ali Arshad has been made OSD. The transfer order of Maqbool Ahmad Majoka as additional commissioner, Revenue, Sargodha, has been cancelled.

