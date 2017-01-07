LAHORE

Prof Dr Nusrat Jahan, former chairperson of Government College University (GCU) Lahore Zoology Department, has donated Rs 1 million to the university’s Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for the scholarships of the financially-challenged orphan students.

Prof Nusrat Jahan handed over the donation cheque to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a ceremony at GCU.

EFT Executive Committee Secretary Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt was also present, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The Trust would initiate a perpetual golden scholarship from the donation which would be given to an orphan student every year on merit and fully cover his/her university fee and hostel dues.

A few months ago, 82-year-old eminent poet and distinguished professor of Persian language Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Siddique had set a highly inspiring precedent of generosity by donating his approximately Rs 140 million land and Rs 5 million lifetime cash savings to the GCU-EFT for the scholarships of financially-challenged students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said that the world over nations had progressed by developing their universities and research institutes. He said that Prof Zaheer Siddique and Prof Nusrat Jahan had set a precedent which, he hoped, others would also follow.

Prof Dr Khalid Butt said Harvard University had an endowment fund worth billions of dollars.

However, he said, that GCU was the only public sector university in Pakistan which had an active endowment fund giving scholarships to deserving students. He said that costs of education were rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of society who could not afford their academic expenses.

Lecture: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a lecture on “Research Methodology as Part of Research Synopsis” at the centre’s auditorium. Department of Information Management Chairperson Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen was the keynote speaker on the occasion while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and students of the centre and Department of Political Science were also present. Dr Kanwal Ameen delivered a lecture on the different constituent of research methodology.

