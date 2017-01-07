Punjab to set up Thalassemia Prevention Authority

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said that steps are being taken to eradicate thalassemia to make Punjab thalassemia-free.

For this purpose, Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Authority would be established, he said, adding that the officers concerned had been directed to take measures immediately.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the performance of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Programme and its strengthening, according to a handout issued here on Friday.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fakhar Imam, Health Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, Health Development Additional Secretary Musarrat Jabeen and PTPP Project Director Dr Shabnum Bashir also attended the meeting.

It was informed that the thalassemia prevention programme was running in 24 districts and the scope of the programme was being expanded up to 36 districts.

Dr Shabnum Majeed informed that counseling programme for pre-marriage thalassemia test was also in progress. She said that draft law had been sent to the Law Department for making pre-marriage thalassemia test of the couple mandatory to check spread of thalassemia. She informed that prenatal screening facility was also being extended while DNA test and hematology laboratory equipment had also been installed.

Health Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah said that the government wanted to extend the scope of hematology laboratory and other genetic disorder tests would also be included in the programme.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq observed that mass awareness campaign was essential to sensitise the people about complications of thalassemia. MNAs, MPAs and local government elected representatives can play a pivotal role in this regard and they should also be taken on board for this campaign, he added.

Najam Ahmad Shah constituted a reform committee headed by FJMU VC Prof Fakhar Imam which would submit a draft Act and ToRs for proposed Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Authority within a week.

School Feeding Programme: The Punjab government will start School Feeding Programme to attract the children of resource-less families of educationally backward districts.

Under this programme, students of public sector schools will be provided with food with essential vitamins along with education. The children facing malnutrition will be especially benefited by the programme and their parents be motivated to send their children to school.

An important consultative meeting of representatives of School Education Department and World Food Programme was held, according to a handout issued here on Friday. Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad chaired the meeting. Representatives of International Technical Mission of World Food Programme, Schools Education Department and different NGOs were also present. Different aspects of starting of the School Feeding Programme were considered.

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad told the meeting that Punjab government was ensuring complete protection to the health children along with their education. He said that World Food Programme would provide guidance to the Punjab government for introducing various food models in government schools which would develop interest in the students to get education.

Customs: Collector Customs (Preventive) Lahore Zulfiqar Younas inaugurated the services of Immediate Clearance Group at Gerry’s shed here on Friday.

The facility will decrease the customs clearance time at Airport Freight Unit (AFU), Lahore. It has been introduced to facilitate trade at the cargo complex. The aim of ICG services is to expedite clearance of perishable goods.

According to a press release, on this occasion, the Collector Customs emphasised the importance of close collaboration between Customs, clearing agents, importers, exporters and ground handling agents.

Addressing the audience, Zulfiqar Younas appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders for their positive role in enhancing trade at the airport freight Unit, Lahore. Customs staff has been appointed at ICG to provide clearance round-the-clock 2/7, he added. The Collector stated that this special initiative would hugely benefit the clearance of perishable goods and live animals, both of which are an important source of revenue for the Collectorate of Customs (Preventive) Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Kamal, Manager Operations from Gerry’s appreciated pro-business approach of AFU MCC, Preventive Lahore in extending this facility to their Shed.

Additional Collector Yasin Murtaza, Deputy Collector Palwasha Syed, Assistant Collector Hamza Lak and others were also present on the occasion.

