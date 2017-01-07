LAHORE

City District Government Lahore has planned to launch another three-day polio drive in the provincial metropolis in the coming days.

Officials said Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Usman chaired a meeting on Friday to review final arrangement of the upcoming polio eradication drive. The meeting was attended by EDO health, assistant commissioners, representatives of World Health Organisation and DDOs health of all zones of Lahore.

Directing the officials concerned, the DC said that training session of polio teams must be commenced at zone level and it should be extensively monitored by assistant commissioners and sub-registrar. He also warned DDOs health to avoid hiding any refusal case of polio and if any report related to it come to surface, the Deputy District Health Officer concerned would be held responsible.

0



0







Polio eradication drive from 16th was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177329-Polio-eradication-drive-from-16th/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Polio eradication drive from 16th" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177329-Polio-eradication-drive-from-16th.