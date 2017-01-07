LAHORE

Westerly winds have increased chill in the air in the provincial capital, which remained engulfed in fog and witnessed scattered rain at various parts during Friday.

Met office said the westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday (today). They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Met officials predicted cold and dry weather elsewhere in the country while foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

On Friday, rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, KP, Fata and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Quetta division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met officials said that weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall was also recorded at various cities, including Malam Jabba (20mm), Pattan (17mm), Saidu Sharif (14mm), Parachinar (13mm), Balakot (12mm), Kalam (09mm), Kakul and Peshawar (08mm), Lower Dir (06mm), Dir (05mm), Risalpur (03mm), Cherat, Chitral and Drosh (02mm), DI Khan (01mm), Kotli (16mm), Rawalakot (15mm), Garhi Dupatta (14mm), Muzaffarabad (12mm), Mangla (15mm), Murree (13mm), Jhelum (10mm), Gujrat (07mm), Kamra (04mm), MB Din (03mm), Islamabad (02mm), Golra, Bokra and Saidpur (01mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 01mm), Mianwali (01mm) and Chillas (01mm). Snowfall was also recorded at different cities, including Murree (12inch), Malam Jabba (10inch), Kalam (05inch) and Parachinar (03inch). Following the increased chill in city, the minimum lowest temperature went down to 8°C while highest maximum temperature also came down to 16°C. Humidity level in the city was also increased to 79 percent.

