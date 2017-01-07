The Sindh High Court on Friday adjourned till January 10 the hearing of a plea filed by former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon for further extension of the transitory bail granted to him in corruption references.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, who is living in self-exile in London after the law-enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against politicians and bureaucrats for corruption since the last couple of years, submitted that he was booked by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in false corruption references without issuing him any call-up notice or any other information when he was out of the country.

He said NAB had also issued call-up notice to the petitioner pertaining to illegal adjustment and consolidation of thousands of acres land in Malir despite he was out of country.

His counsel the court had granted transitory protective bail to his client till December 26 to surrender before the trial court in a Rs5 billion advertisement scam and the NAB investigation regarding illegal allotment of the government land in Malir. He said the former minister was scheduled to arrive in the country but could not travel due to ailment and sought further extension of transitory bail till January 26 in two cases so that he could safely landed in the country and surrender before the trial court for obtaining the bail in the case.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, observed that transitory bail of the petitioner had already been extended thrice and the court had also forfeited his 50 percent surety.

The court observed that according to the previous order of the court, the protective bail of the petitioner had been expired on December 26 as well as forfeiture of surety.

The court directed the petitioner counsel to seek proper instruction from his client about the transitory bail extension and adjourned the hearing till January 10.

The court had earlier ordered forfeiture of 50 percent of surety amount — Rs1.5 million — deposited for the protective bail of former minister Sharjeel Inam Memon “to discourage him and others from misusing the extraordinary relief of protective bail” as the counsel sought extension on Inam’s bail for consecutive fourth time.

The court had extended his protective bail till Dec 26 but enhanced the surety amount to Rs4 million, observing that surety of the former minister would automatically forfeit the additional fresh surety amount of Rs4 million, if he failed to surrender before the trial court within the stipulated period.

The court made clear that no further extension shall be allowed in future unless exceptional circumstances were made out.

NAB officials have filed corruption reference against the former minister, information department officials and advertising companies’ representatives for committing corruption in the award of advertisements of provincial government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media involving over Rs5 billion.

