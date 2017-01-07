Suspected of killing a woman named Aisha, her husband and father-in-law were remanded to the Sir Syed police station’s officials for three days, by a local court on Friday.

The Investigation Officer’s (IO) plea to arrest the woman’s sister and mother-in-law was also granted since they were also suspected of being party to the murder.

The police had arrested Imtiaz Ali along with his father Amanat Ali on Thursday, a day after Aisha’s murder in North Karachi.

According to police the two men as well as the women were booked for Aisha’s murder on her father’s complaint.

Initially brought to a hospital by her husband who claimed she had committed suicide, the woman was later found to have several torture marks on her body during the autopsy.

According to the deceased’s father, his daughter’s husband and in-laws would beat her up over petty disputes, and claimed that his daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered.

