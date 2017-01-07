The Sindh High Court on Friday granted protective bail to the controller examination of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) and others in a corruption case pertaining to tampering of exams results, misusing funds and illegal appointments.

BIEK Controller Examination Imran Khan Chisti and three other officials –

Athar Saeed, Mohammad Irfan and Muzaffar Ali – had approached the SHC for obtaining protective bail in the case registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). They were booked by the ACE along with BIEK former chairman Anwar Ahmed Zai in cases regarding misappropriation of funds, illegal allocation of tenders and bribery for results during the past several years.

The applicants counsel submitted that his clients were government employees and had nothing to do with the corruption charges. He said the applicants wanted to surrender before the trial court and defend the charges and apprehended their arrest.

Granting protective bail to the applicants for seven days, the court directed them to surrender before the trial court.

The court’s directions come a day after the ACE raided the residence of the BIEK controller of examinations. Imran Chishti’s house was raided over allegations of corruption and tampering with examination results, said police sources.

ACE Director Tariq Nizamani said the officials had raided the right house, but the target of their investigation was not at home at the time. “The search was legal and the police did their job properly.”

But the search party found no evidence relating to the accusations levelled against Chishti and the ACE team left without making an arrest. They completed their formal questioning from the other residents.

Nizamani said they had arrested former BIEK secretary Qazi Arshad a day earlier in relation to the same case. Arshad was accused of awarding better grades to certain intermediate candidates in exchange for bribes.

The ACE director said the police were hunting for all the people involved in the case. Chishti was also accused of taking bribes for tampering with the exam results and for selling top positions in the examinations. BIEK Chairman Akhtar Ghauri who is also a suspect in the same case has managed to abscond.

The government had opened an investigation a few months ago after an ACE team raided the board office, where they found the answer books of 98 candidates completely empty, yet they had somehow passed the exams with ‘A-1’ and ‘A’ grades.

After a thorough examination of the evidences, ACE had registered 64 FIRs against the students who were awarded marks through illegal means as well as against the BIEK employees who were involved in the incident. The department had also written to the board, requesting that they hand over complete data to them for a more thorough investigation.

The authorities had arrested a key official of the board, BIEK Deputy Controller of Examinations Dabeer Ahmed, in August last year.

