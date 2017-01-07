The provincial environmental watchdog warned all district municipal commissioners in Karachi on Fridayto clean up garbage from their jurisdictions and ensure that burning of trash was stopped otherwise action would be taken against them.

In a letter to the district municipal commissioners of the East, West, South, Korangi, Central and Malir districts, the director general of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), Naeem Mughal, wrote that heaps of garbage were lying on the streets, parks, playgrounds and garbage dens in sheer violation of environmental protection laws of the province.

“Teams of Sepa have observed heaps of garbage in entire city while municipal authorities are not only overlooking this issue but also encouraging the anti-environment practice. As per Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, dumping of garbage within city limits is strictly prohibited,” he wrote.

The Sepa chief maintained that garbage and solid wastes was being dumped in the vicinities of hospitals, schools, parks, mosques, green belts, roads and under the flyovers and teams of the environmental watchdog were observing this phenomenon for quite some time.

Karachi produces around 14,000 tons of garbage and solid waste but only 2,000 tons of it is transported out of the city to the landfill sites of Jam Chakro and Gond Pass while the rest is dumped within the city at roadsides, parks, open places, the banks of Lyari and Malir rivers, and nullahs.

The Sepa chief warned the municipal commissioners that the dumping of solid waste within city limits was endangering the lives of people by degrading the environment and added that under the environmental protection act, such steps and actions which pollute the environment were strictly prohibited.

“Through this letter, it is directed to immediately stop dumping of solid waste within city limits or strict action would be taken against the violators as per environmental protection act 2014,” he warned. He further wrote that the action could be imposition of heavy fines as well as registration of cases with environmental tribunal as per the law.

This is not the first such warning issued by Sepa to the municipal authorities and so far, several Environmental Protection Orders, which have legal-binding, have been issued to the municipal commissioners but to no avail.

