Rights activists demanded on Friday that the miscreants affiliated with religious groups responsible for defacing the murals of activists and journalists on the Karachi Press Club’s walls must be booked for their crime.

In October last year, the walls were painted to pay tribute to architect Yasmeen Lari, Orangi Pilot Project Research and Training Institute director Perween Rahman, novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia, T2F founder Sabeen Mahmud and veteran journalist Zubeida Mustafa.

Expressing their severe concerns, Karamat Ali and other speakers said the government should act against the people involved in the act of vandalism. “It is indeed a shameful act and the city’s civil society condemns it,” Ali said.

Despite the presence of a large number of law enforcement personnel, he added, no one tried to stop the members of the religious parties from defacing the murals.

Ali urged the Karachi Press Club’s office-bearers to have an FIR registered against the miscreants. The act of vandalism came about when a politico-religious organisation staged a demonstration outside the press club on Wednesday night to counter the gatherings organised in different parts of the country honouring slain Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer on his death anniversary.

Taseer openly criticised the country’s blasphemy law and supported Asia Bibi, a woman accused of making disrespectful remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He was assassinated by his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, six years ago in Islamabad.

The participants of the protest rally also defaced the KPC’s boundary walls – which were recently painted with colourful murals honouring activists – with profanity and death threats.

The murals were part of the ‘I Am Karachi’ movement, which was initiated by concerned citizens and civil society organisations to collectively rebuild the diverse social and cultural fabric of the city.

In their spray-painted messages, the vandals demanded execution of Asia Bibi as well as immediate arrest and execution of Salmaan Taseer’s son Shaan Taseer, whose recent Christmas message called for prayers for those charged under the blasphemy law, leading him to receive death threats from extremists.

Another message targeted the Pakistani media, terming it “Jewish”, while yet another demanded releasing Khadim Rizvi.

