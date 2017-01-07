Attackers throw grenade at Taimuria police station, then fire gunshots

at traffic policemen near Five Star Chowrangi

Two police constables were injured and a passer-by was killed in two separate attacks on Friday in the Central District – one at the Taimuria police station and the other near near Five Star Chowrangi.

SSP Nasir Aftab told The News that at around 8am, two men riding a motorcycle lobbed a grenade at the Taimuria police station. In the explosion, Constable Mohammad Iqbal was injured. The walls and windowpanes of the police station were also damaged.

The injured constable was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he is in a stable condition. The bomb disposal squad said the grenade was Russian-made.

Next attack

SSP Aftab said while police were investigating the Taimuria police station attack, they were informed about another attack near Five Star Chowrangi in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police limits.

Police vans rushed to the scene where they found traffic constable Bashir Ramzan and a rickshaw driver, Ali Imran, injured.

They were rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where Ali Imran succumbed to his injuries while the constable is still under treatment.

It was found the same men who had attacked the police station headed to Five Star Chowrangi where they fired gunshots at three traffic policemen present.

Constable Bashir retaliated, forcing the attackers to hide behind Ali Imran’s rickshaw.

The ill-fated driver was fatally injured in the crossfire and as the attackers fired at Bashir, who also suffered a bullet wound to his stomach.

The attackers then managed to flee the scene. The SSP said the police had found spent bullet shells of 9mm pistol at the scene that were sent to the forensic division.

The official added that the bullet shells showed that the weapon used in the attack was new but the forensic division would confirm that.

The SSP said witnesses had given different accounts of terrorists’ faces and clothes but the police were investigating the case in detail.

He added that the police were also checking if CCTV cameras were installed at nearby locations.

The distance between the two locations of the attacks is 1.5 kilometres.

The IGP has sought a detailed report from DIG West Zulfiqar Larik on the attacks.

Investigators said it was too early to confirm the involvement of any group, as the modus operandi of the attackers was different from those that had occurred in the city in the past. The police are also investigating whether or not the attackers were the same who had targeted sub-inspector Iqbal Mehmood of the Investigation Branch East in the Sharea Faisal police remit on Wednesday.

