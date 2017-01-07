Rawalpindi

On the directives of Dr. Saima Shah, the Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, the Food Branch headed by its inspector launched a grand operation against the butchers who are selling unhygienic meat/mutton in different wards falling in the vicinity of the civic body.

According to Secretary Qaisar Mahmood, who is also media coordinator, the staff of the food branch raided a meat and mutton shop in Qasimabad and found the owner selling 45 kilogram unhygienic meat which also did not contain seal of the food department. While taking action, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Food Branch staff confiscated the whole meat and handed over the butcher to the police which accompanied during the operation.

Similarly, in another raid, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board staff related to food branch stopped a Suzuki van no.TK-332 carrying unhygienic chicken meat which was to be supplied to a bakers at Chaklala Scheme-III. The staff while taking the meat into its custody handed over the vehicle owners into the custody of police.

Qaisar Mahmood said that besides taking action against owners of meat and mutton shops , the food branch carried out successful operation in Misrial Road where action was taken against the owner of Sehroz Cafe and other 6 shopkeepers for selling unhygienic and substandard food stuff.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board staff imposed a fine of Rs40,000 on Sehroz Cafe and 6 shopkeepers. Grand drive was also carried out in areas of Shalley Valley, Dhok Banaras and Allahabad areas where the food branch personnel took 45 samples which were sent to laboratory for test. After receiving reports of the sample action would be taken against the concerned owners, the secretary said.

Qaisar Mahmood said that the grand operation against the butchers and owners of chicken shops would continue and appealed to the people to approach the food branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board for lodging complaints against owners who are found involved in this crime.

