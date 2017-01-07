Islamabad

Salma Malik, assistant professor at the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, has edited a book that brings together eminent Pakistani thinkers and practitioners and assesses the national trajectory for the next 10 years.

Titled Pakistan’s Security Problems and Challenges in the Next Decade, the book includes chapters written by Dr. Syed Rifaat Hussain, Ambassador Riaz Mohammad Khan, Brig. Naeem Ahmed Salik, Afzal Ali Shigri, Dr. Ilhan Niaz, Dr. Vaqar Ahmad, Dr. Moonis Ahmar, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Bilal Zubair, and Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi.

According to the author, Pakistan’s security has been under immense pressure since the 9/11 attacks, which led to the advent of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, thereby exacerbating the regional security environment.

The ensuing spill over of this development into Pakistan has imposed severe strains regarding internal security. This scenario merits a close examination of the security outlook for Pakistan in these testing times, particularly in the context of its national identity and ethos and that there is also a need for assessment of the impact of these strains on institutional development and the prospects for democratic stabilisation.

The book predicts that while the current government will finish its term, it is less than sanguine about the prospects of genuine performance and improvements resulting automatically from political stability.

The editor has contributed several articles and monthly columns in research journals and book chapters in publications of international repute. Her publications include Small Arms and the Security Debate in South Asia, and Mapping Conflict Trends in Pakistan, a co-authored study published by the United States Institute of Peace. The Centre for International Strategic Studies, Islamabad, funded the book project.

0



0







QAU teacher examines national future trajectory was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177306-QAU-teacher-examines-national-future-trajectory/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "QAU teacher examines national future trajectory" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177306-QAU-teacher-examines-national-future-trajectory.