Lok Virsa holds folk, cultural show

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday evening arranged a folk and cultural show in the honour of the delegates of 4th International Conference on Language, Literature and Society, says a press release.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and other senior officials of Lok Virsa welcomed the delegates of the International Conference.

In her welcome address, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that it is a matter of honour for Lok Virsa to arrange a folk and cultural show for the delegates of International Conference.

She also briefed the delegates about the Heritage Museum and various other sections of Lok Virsa.

She said that Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan.

Later, the folk and cultural show was started with the melodious instrumental performance by artist Gulab Afridi. The Lok Virsa artistes also presented folk dances of KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab on the occasion and got a big applause from the participants. A singer Uzzaifa enthralled audience by singing Kalaam-e-Baba Bullah Shah ‘Sun chharkhay dee and aao nee sayyon wadai.’

A famous artiste Ustad Akbar Khameeso played instrumental and got applause from the audience. Folk and cultural show concluded with performance of Nageena Saddaf and Azhar Jaffery ‘Kee Dam da Bharossa’ and ‘Dhama’.

