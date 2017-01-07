Islamabad: Principal of Islamabad Model School (IMS), Sector I-10/2 and noted educator Muhammad Riaz has retired from the government service after reaching the age of superannuation.

Muhammad Riaz joined the government service in 1974 as trained undergraduate teacher and joined the Federal Directorate of Education as trained graduate teacher in 1982. Thereafter, he served in schools of Islamabad’s suburban areas including Bokra, Noon and Bhara Kahu, and Islamabad Model School, G-9/4.

On promotion to BPS-19, Muhammad Riaz became the Islamabad Model School, I-10/2 in 2011. Members of the I-10/1 school staff hosted a farewell function for Muhamamd Riaz where the current and former colleagues of the former principal showed up in large numbers.

Area education officer Dr Shafqat Janjua was also in attendance. The speakers praised Muhamamd Riaz for his commitment to the cause of education and said his services in this respect would be remembered long. Muhamamd Riaz thanked them for praise and said he would continue to serve education sector.

