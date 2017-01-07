Islamabad: The Journalist Panel scored a thumbing victory in the National Press Club Elections 2017 held on Thursday January 5 while two other contesting groups i.e. 'Ittehad Panel' and 'Azad Panel' gave them a tough fight. The elections, however, were held in a peaceful manner and all contesting panels and candidates fully cooperated with the NPC Election Committee led by Nasir Zaidi, says a press release.

The Chairman NPC Election Committee, Nasir Zaidi, announced the result of the main office-bearers according to which Shakeel Anjum elected as President; Asif Bhatti, Naveed Akbar, Ibrahim Kumbhar and Myra Azam (woman seat) as Vice-Presidents; Imran Yaqub Dhilon as Secretary, M. Ishaque Chaudhry as Finance Secretary; Abid Abbasi, Iqbal Malik, Mian Shahid Mehmood and Shakila Jalil (woman seat) were declared successful as Joint Secretaries.

Nasir Zaidi in his address on the occasion thanked all the contesting candidate and senior journalists and panel heads for their cooperation with the Election Committee. He proposed that the list of the members of the NPC may be further improved while electronic voting should be introduced from the next year.

Government Body Member who secured their seats are: Bashir Ch, Ahmed Nawaz Khan, Changez Ch, Javed Baloch, M. Nadeem Ch, Nokhaiz Sahi, Waseem Sajjad, Sheraz Ali Gardezi, Izhar ul Haq Khan Niazi, Raja Bashir Usmani, Khan Gulzar Hussain, Rasheed Malik, Farrukh Ijaz, Rana Zahid Hussain, Intizar Hussain Butt; Women's seats: Memoona Arif, Farah Naz.

